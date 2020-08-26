FDA cancels residential plots of chronic defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) management has cancelled residential plots of chronic defaulters of FDA City Housing Scheme and decided to re-sale them through an open auction.

Giving details, FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said on Wednesday that balloting for the allotment of residential plots in FDA City was held in 2005 and the successful allottees were asked to deposit their dues till March 31, 2007 in six installments and later the deadline was extended to 2011.

He said that plots were cancelled of those allottees who failed to pay dues during this period. He said that 45 days relaxation was also given to those allottees who had paid two or more installments so that they could deposit the lump sum dues for getting the cancelled plot restored.

He said that 38 cancelled plots of one Kanal, 10 Marla and 5 Marla categories had been selected to place for open auction.

However, if any defaulter clear all dues by September 4, 2020,his plot would be exempted from auction, he added.