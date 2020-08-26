UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Cancels Residential Plots Of Chronic Defaulters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

FDA cancels residential plots of chronic defaulters

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) management has cancelled residential plots of chronic defaulters of FDA City Housing Scheme and decided to re-sale them through an open auction.

Giving details, FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said on Wednesday that balloting for the allotment of residential plots in FDA City was held in 2005 and the successful allottees were asked to deposit their dues till March 31, 2007 in six installments and later the deadline was extended to 2011.

He said that plots were cancelled of those allottees who failed to pay dues during this period. He said that 45 days relaxation was also given to those allottees who had paid two or more installments so that they could deposit the lump sum dues for getting the cancelled plot restored.

He said that 38 cancelled plots of one Kanal, 10 Marla and 5 Marla categories had been selected to place for open auction.

However, if any defaulter clear all dues by September 4, 2020,his plot would be exempted from auction, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad March September 2020 All From Housing

Recent Stories

Economic activities, inflation increasing side by ..

1 hour ago

1st Int'l virtual conference on Pakistan’s hydro ..

1 hour ago

OIC and Côte d'Ivoire Discuss Enhancing Cooperati ..

1 hour ago

OIC Welcomes the Certification of Eradication of W ..

1 hour ago

DHA launches new medical fitness and occupational ..

1 hour ago

LCCI concern over shifting of FBR taxpayer units

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.