FDA Carries Out Operation Against Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 09:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) anti encroachment team carried out grand operation and demolished illegal constructions and other encroachments from the front of more than 50 shops at main bazaar Nazimabad.

The heavy machinery was used to demolished illegal structures and the police contingent provided legal cover and supervised the anti encroachment operation.

According to the details, a complete survey was got conducted by the FDA administration in the residential colonies and commercial markets and encroached sites were identified.

The encroachers were asked to remove their illegal constructions and encroachments voluntarily but the shopkeepers of main bazaar Nazimabad failed to comply with the directions and did not cooperate in this regard.

On the request of FDA Director General, the CPO Faisalabad deployed contingent of police to make anti encroachment operation a success without facing any resistance from the public. The main bazaar was made clear for the public utility.

Meanwhile, FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja had informed that anti encroachment operation would continue and violators would be dealt with an iron hand.

He warned that criminal cases would be got registered against law violators besidesimposing fines on them.

