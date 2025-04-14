FDA celebrates Punjab Culture Day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has celebrated Punjab Culture Day by poetic sitting and painting exhibition.

Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry led the celebrations by wearing a Shalwar Kameez, waistcoat and the iconic Punjabi turban as he carried out official duties and welcomed the visitors in his office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that love, mutual respect, peace, hospitality, high moral values and warmth in social interactions are the core foundations of Punjabi culture which give a unique identity to the way of life in this region.

He highlighted the importance of educating future generations about their cultural roots and said that only those nations remain alive in the history that stay connected to their heritage.

He said that the culture encompasses knowledge, art, traditions, beliefs, habits, skills, cuisine, etiquette, attire, festivals and other such elements that define a people’s way of life.

Highlighting the depth and diversity of Punjabi culture, Director General FDA said that Punjab boasts one of the oldest living cultures in the world which reflected in its traditional clothing, folk games, culinary variety, festivals, wedding traditions, fairs and community celebrations.

All these elements keep the spirit of Punjab alive and joyful, he added.

He acknowledged the Punjab government’s ongoing efforts to promote and preserve Punjabi heritage with Punjab Culture Day which would serve as a powerful reminder of the cultural richness of this province.

In a collaborative effort to make the celebrations more impactful, the FDA partnered with the district administration and Faisalabad Arts Council to organize various cultural activities.

These included exhibitions of Punjabi handicrafts, cultural artifacts and traditional products as well as a humorous poetry session at Bagh-e-Jinnah which added a literary and entertaining flair to the festivities.

The FDA’s celebration of Punjab Culture Day has not only honored the past but also reinforced the importance of cultural continuity, he said and urged the people to take pride in their identity and play a proactive role in preserving the traditions that define Punjab’s vibrant legacy.