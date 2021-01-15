FDA chairman holds open court

UrduPoint.com
Fri 15th January 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :MPA/Chairman FDA Ch Latif Nazar on Friday held an open-court and listened to problems of people.

On this occasion, he said that all basic amenities were being provided to people to improve their living standard.

He said importance of government departments was very vital for redressing issuesof people, adding that complaints were being resolved on priority basis.

