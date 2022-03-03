FDA chairman meets delegation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chairman and MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar has said that provision of economic relief to masses is top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

He was talking to a delegation from his constituency at the FDA Complex on Friday. He said the PTI government, under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, had not only overcome the crises but also put the country on road to progress and prosperity.