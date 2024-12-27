Open Menu

FDA Chief Orders To Intensify Recovery Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2024 | 11:00 PM

FDA chief orders to intensify recovery drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has ordered to intensify the recovery drive and said that strict departmental action would be taken against staff members failing to meet targets for recovering outstanding dues.

Chairing a meeting, he reviewed the pace of collections across various categories and stressed the need to accelerate the recovery campaign. He also evaluated the latest status of unpaid dues including commercialization fees, penalties for illegal developments in housing schemes, rental income from FDA properties and pending dues against defaulters of FDA City.

He issued strict instructions to take decisive action against chronic defaulters and said that properties of those defaulters should be sealed who fail to clear dues despite repeated notices. He stressed focusing on revenue enhancement to achieve financial stability and directed daily reviews of revenue collections.

He warned that poor performance in dues recovery would not be tolerated. He urged for continuous monitoring of field staff to ensure accountability and timely corrective measures.

He also reviewed the progress of various development projects including park development in FDA City and directed the Director Estate Management-II to expedite the recovery of development and additional development charges from defaulting allottees.

FDA officials also presented performance updates and recovery statistics for their respective departments during meeting.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ijaz Chattha, Directors of Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj and Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Director of Town Planning Asma Mohsin, and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Poor Progress From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

37 Palestinians martyred in three Israeli massacre ..

37 Palestinians martyred in three Israeli massacres in Gaza

16 seconds ago
 Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terro ..

Russian security forces neutralise four ISIS terrorists in Moscow

1 minute ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches inaugural flights to ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches inaugural flights to Yekaterinburg in Russia

1 minute ago
 Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli minister’s stor ..

Kuwait strongly condemns Israeli minister’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Mobility introduces new category of comm ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility introduces new category of commercial motorcycle licence plat ..

1 minute ago
 German President dissolves parliament, sets Februa ..

German President dissolves parliament, sets February 23 election date

2 minutes ago
Zayed Charity Run attracts 50,000 participants to ..

Zayed Charity Run attracts 50,000 participants to support cancer patients in Egy ..

2 minutes ago
 EcoWASTE 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on January 14

EcoWASTE 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi on January 14

2 minutes ago
 1st January announced as official holiday for Duba ..

1st January announced as official holiday for Dubai government departments

2 minutes ago
 NASA probe ‘safe’ after closest-ever approach ..

NASA probe ‘safe’ after closest-ever approach to sun

2 minutes ago
 Strategic partnership in combating financial, econ ..

Strategic partnership in combating financial, economic crimes between UAE, Italy

3 minutes ago
 GCAA adopts Protocol for Autopsy and Aviation Medi ..

GCAA adopts Protocol for Autopsy and Aviation Medicine in Air Accident Investiga ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan