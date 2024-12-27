FDA chief orders to intensify recovery drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhary has ordered to intensify the recovery drive and said that strict departmental action would be taken against staff members failing to meet targets for recovering outstanding dues.

Chairing a meeting, he reviewed the pace of collections across various categories and stressed the need to accelerate the recovery campaign. He also evaluated the latest status of unpaid dues including commercialization fees, penalties for illegal developments in housing schemes, rental income from FDA properties and pending dues against defaulters of FDA City.

He issued strict instructions to take decisive action against chronic defaulters and said that properties of those defaulters should be sealed who fail to clear dues despite repeated notices. He stressed focusing on revenue enhancement to achieve financial stability and directed daily reviews of revenue collections.

He warned that poor performance in dues recovery would not be tolerated. He urged for continuous monitoring of field staff to ensure accountability and timely corrective measures.

He also reviewed the progress of various development projects including park development in FDA City and directed the Director Estate Management-II to expedite the recovery of development and additional development charges from defaulting allottees.

FDA officials also presented performance updates and recovery statistics for their respective departments during meeting.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ijaz Chattha, Directors of Estate Management Junaid Hassan Manj and Sohail Maqsood Pannu, Director of Town Planning Asma Mohsin, and others were also present in the meeting.