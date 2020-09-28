FDA chief promises improving public service institutions

Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman and MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar has said that the incumbent government was taking a number of steps to improve performance of public services institutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman and MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar has said that the incumbent government was taking a number of steps to improve performance of public services institutions.

He was listening to the public complaints during an open court at his office in the FDA Complex on Monday.

He received applications from citizens and took measures for their redress. While talking to people, the chairman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had focused his attention on human development and various welfare programmes had been initiated to provide economic relief to the downtrodden for raising the standard of their lives.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz and other officers also called on the FDA chairman and discussed the administrative and official matters.