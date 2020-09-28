UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Chief Promises Improving Public Service Institutions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:23 PM

FDA chief promises improving public service institutions

Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman and MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar has said that the incumbent government was taking a number of steps to improve performance of public services institutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman and MPA Chaudhry Latif Nazar has said that the incumbent government was taking a number of steps to improve performance of public services institutions.

He was listening to the public complaints during an open court at his office in the FDA Complex on Monday.

He received applications from citizens and took measures for their redress. While talking to people, the chairman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had focused his attention on human development and various welfare programmes had been initiated to provide economic relief to the downtrodden for raising the standard of their lives.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz and other officers also called on the FDA chairman and discussed the administrative and official matters.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister From Government Court

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways continuing to promote sustainabilit ..

56 minutes ago

UAE launches mini satellite MeznSat into space

1 hour ago

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago

US embassy to resume student visa services for Pak ..

2 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Southern Punjab eye Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Deputy Commissioner terms teachers as nation build ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.