FDA City Road Constructed Within 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 10:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) ensured construction of a road leading to FDA City within 24 hours after cancellation of stay orders on it by a competent court of the law.

FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that a number of people grabbed the state land on the road in front of FDA City and obtained stay orders from various courts to create hindrance in the construction of the road leading to this city.

The FDA challenged the stay orders in the competent court of law by taking plea that construction of this road was imperative to facilitate the masses. Therefore, the competent court of the law canceled all stay orders and allowed the FDA to construct the road in greater public interest.

Hence, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary along with his team reached on the spot and got the road constructed by removing all hindrances created by the land grabbers.

He said that this road had 200 feet length and it was made carpeted within 24 hours after cancellation of stay orders. This was a dual way road and each had three lanes for smooth flow of vehicular traffic.

He said that police contingent and elite force Jawans also remained present on the occasion to deal with any emergency or resistance from the land grabbers. However, no any such situation occurred during construction of the road rather the entire project was completed under safe and secured atmosphere, he added.

