FDA City Sports Complex to provide international standard sports facilities: DC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that Sports Complex of FDA City was a start-of-the-art project which would provide sports facilities of international standard.

He visited FDA City Sports Complex on Tuesday and inspected its completion work. He said that Rs.668.82 million was spend on this mega project which is now in final stages and the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi would inaugurate it soon.

He also visited different portions of the sports complex and checked quality of equipments, machinery, instruments and workmanship of building structures. Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the project and the DC expressed his satisfaction over the development progress.

He said that the magnificent sports complex in FDA City is a masterpiece project in the field of sports and it would in promotion of healthy sports activities. He highly appreciated the facilities of indoor games according to international standard and said that this project was a valuable addition in the field of sports and entertainment.

He hailed the establishment of separate swimming pools, gymnasium, badminton courts, lawn tennis and table tennis for men and women and said that these broad base initiatives would have a positive impact on the society.

He also appreciated the efforts of FDA for making the sports complex attractive and beautiful by renovating it according to aesthetic taste and said that a comprehensive and solid plan is needed to run it in an orderly manner on a sustainable basis.

The Chief Engineer FDA said that the sports complex has been completed in all respects, which included facilities for indoor sports for men and women as well as basketball courts, snooker, chess and carom games while 1450 feet long jogging track is also a part of this project.

He said that apart from kitchen, dining hall, children's play area and open green area, the ample parking and other recreational facilities have been provided in the sports complex.

He said that a plan is also under consideration to expand the sports complex in terms of recreational activities in the future.

He also briefed about the measures and strategy prepared to run this project successfully. Membership of this complex would be started immediately after its inauguration, he added.

Deputy Director Engineering FDA Talha Tabsum, Deputy Director Development Syed Naveed Iqbal and others were also present on this occasion.