FDA city to have 50 MW grid station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Zahid Akram said on Monday that a 50 MW grid station would soon become functional in FDA city.

Presiding over a meeting, he said the facility of electricity would be available in remaining blocks of the FDA city after the functional of new grid station.

He said that funds had been provided to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) for electrification and now speedy work needed for early completion of the project.

A 42-MW grid station was already functional in the FDA city while transfers of feeder No 6would be done shortly, he added.