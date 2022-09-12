UrduPoint.com

FDA City To Have 50 MW Grid Station

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 06:00 PM

FDA city to have 50 MW grid station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Zahid Akram said on Monday that a 50 MW grid station would soon become functional in FDA city.

Presiding over a meeting, he said the facility of electricity would be available in remaining blocks of the FDA city after the functional of new grid station.

He said that funds had been provided to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) for electrification and now speedy work needed for early completion of the project.

A 42-MW grid station was already functional in the FDA city while transfers of feeder No 6would be done shortly, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company FESCO

Recent Stories

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

36 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

2 hours ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.