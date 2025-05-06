FDA Clears Encroachments From Various City Areas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Anti-encroachment squads of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) cleared
temporary and permanent encroachments in different areas here on Tuesday.
The operation was conducted in Gulistan Colony and Sargodha Road areas
during which challans against 10 shopkeepers involved in encroaching the
footpaths and roads were conducted and forwarded to the court of Special
Judicial Magistrate.
According to official sources, the goods of shopkeepers displayed on the roads
were confiscated and several were warned to avoid blocking roads, otherwise
legal action would be taken against them.
Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj supervised the operation.
Recent Stories
Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks
Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts
Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health Dept employees to face action over office timing violations5 minutes ago
-
Polling time ends for the Senate by-election: Counting underway6 minutes ago
-
Over 3,000 illegal structures removed, 29 trucks of goods seized6 minutes ago
-
FDA clears encroachments from various city areas6 minutes ago
-
DC for taking preventive measures in rains15 minutes ago
-
FG's National Poverty Graduation Programme achieves significant milestone16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs EPR policy on plastics, say experts16 minutes ago
-
DC visits Bankers Colony16 minutes ago
-
Expired food, unsafe meat: Restaurant in F-6 sealed by IFA16 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi stresses discipline, development & national security25 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operation in Civil Lines, Naseerabad area25 minutes ago
-
DC holds open court25 minutes ago