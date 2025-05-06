FDA clears encroachments from various city areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Anti-encroachment squads of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) cleared

temporary and permanent encroachments in different areas here on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted in Gulistan Colony and Sargodha Road areas

during which challans against 10 shopkeepers involved in encroaching the

footpaths and roads were conducted and forwarded to the court of Special

Judicial Magistrate.

According to official sources, the goods of shopkeepers displayed on the roads

were confiscated and several were warned to avoid blocking roads, otherwise

legal action would be taken against them.

Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hassan Manj supervised the operation.