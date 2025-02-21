FDA clears illegal structures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) launched a crackdown on encroachments, removing all temporary and permanent structures in Allama Iqbal Colony on Friday.

During the operation, anti-encroachment squads also demolished illegal constructions on state land in Kutchi Abadi Ghulam Muhammad Abad.

Additionally, they retrieved a plot belonging to the Solid Waste Management Company in Gulshan-e-Yousaf, a housing scheme on Millat Road.

According to official sources, Estate Officer Mian Qamar Shahzad supervised the operation. He warned individuals against occupying roads and footpaths, cautioning that violators would face strict legal action, including criminal charges and heavy fines.