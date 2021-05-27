UrduPoint.com
FDA Clerk Arrested For 'corruption'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

FDA clerk arrested for 'corruption'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a clerk of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on charges of taking illegal gratification.

An FDA spokesman said on Thursday that Ali Shehzad Advocate filed a complaint, contending that clerk Tasadaq Nadeem was demanding bribe for a legal work.

Assistant Director Anti-Corruption conducted a raid and nabbed Tasadaq Nadeem red handed while receiving bribe.

The raiding officer also recovered the marked Currency notes from the accused and sent him behind the bars.

