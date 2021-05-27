FDA Clerk Arrested For 'corruption'
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested a clerk of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) on charges of taking illegal gratification.
An FDA spokesman said on Thursday that Ali Shehzad Advocate filed a complaint, contending that clerk Tasadaq Nadeem was demanding bribe for a legal work.
Assistant Director Anti-Corruption conducted a raid and nabbed Tasadaq Nadeem red handed while receiving bribe.
The raiding officer also recovered the marked Currency notes from the accused and sent him behind the bars.