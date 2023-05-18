UrduPoint.com

FDA Commends Pakistan's Efforts In Strengthening Drug Regulatory Infrastructure

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 10:05 PM

United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has commended the efforts of Pakistan in strengthening its drug regulatory infrastructure and recognized the significant progress made in recent years

During a meeting with Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel, the officials from the FDA highlighted the importance of collaboration between regulatory authorities to ensure the safety, efficacy, and quality of pharmaceutical products, both domestically and internationally.

Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel, who visited the United States Food and Drug Administration headquarters in Maryland, conducted a productive meeting with officials of the FDA.

He expressed that the interaction would bring a positive outcome and this marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance drug regulation in Pakistan.� He said, "We are committed to fostering strong partnerships with international counterparts to strengthen our regulatory processes, ensure patient safety, and contribute to global health objectives." The meeting aimed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of pharmaceutical regulation and foster collaborative efforts between the two nations in ensuring the safety and quality of medicinal products, especially curtailing the menace of spurious and sub-standard medicines and capacity building of DRAP.

During the meeting, Qadir Patel expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the FDA officials and highlighted the importance of international partnerships in promoting public health and ensuring the availability of safe and effective medicines. He emphasized Pakistan's commitment to aligning its regulatory practices with global standards and the need for mutual cooperation in this regard.

The discussions revolved around various key areas, including the regulatory framework, drug approval processes, post-marketing surveillance, and quality control measures.

The minister shared Pakistan's initiatives and reforms undertaken by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to enhance its regulatory capacity and improve patient access to high-quality medicines.

He acknowledged the FDA's vast expertise and expressed a desire to benefit from their best practices and technical assistance.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with a shared commitment to continued collaboration and exchange of knowledge between US FDA and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in the field of pharmaceutical regulation. Asim Rauf, Chief Executive Officer of DRAP also accompanied the minister on this occasion.

