FDA completes 65pc tree plantation target

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has achieved 65 per cent target of current tree plantation drive, in collaboration with the private sector.

Planting saplings at a private housing society here on Thursday, Additional Director Abid Hussain Bhatti said that the authority had set a target for plantation of 50,000 saplings during the current campaign.

He said that the FDA motivated the management of private housing societies to take part in the plantation drive which had shown positive outcome.

He said that plantation was imperative to cope with the climate challenges and the citizens should also play their role in this regard.