FDA Completes 95% Electrification In FDA City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority has completed 95 percent electrification work in FDA city, under which 14 feeders out of 18 have been functionalized while others are near completion.

The feeder No 3 completed recently has been handed over to FESCO and now electricity in blocks D-1 and 2 will be available. This was disclosed during a meeting held with Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry here on Tuesday. Chief Engineer Mehr Ayub and other officers were present in the meeting.

The meeting was told that two feeders have been reserved for commercial areas and underdeveloped blocks in the city.

