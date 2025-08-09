Open Menu

FDA Complex Decorated

Faizan Hashmi Published August 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM

FDA complex decorated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Complex has been decorated profusely under the theme of "From Achieving to Protecting Independence" to celebrate the Independence Day.

A FDA spokesman said on Saturday that green and white electric lights representing the national flag had been displayed on the FDA Complex.

The decorations feature portraits of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with images of Pakistani flag.

Similarly, the banners inscribed with "Happy Independence" and other patriotic slogans have been set up

on the city's main roads, intersections and other public places, he added.

