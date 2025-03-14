Open Menu

FDA Complex Given New Look

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 06:00 PM

FDA complex given new look

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The facade of the main building of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has been given a new look after renovation and improvement, which reflects the historical and cultural building.

This project of renovating the front of the FDA complex is a manifestation of the development vision of Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, which has been completed by preparing a beautiful and untouched design under the supervision of the Engineering Department of FDA.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry inaugurated the completion of the renovation and improvement project of the facade of the FDA complex on Friday.

Additional Director General FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub and other officers were present on the occasion.

The DG while praising the completion of the project to beautify the half-century-old building of the FDA Complex, said that in view of the importance and significance of the FDA in terms of urban development and construction, its new design of facade has been approved with the idea of giving a unique status to the building of its complex in accordance with local traditions and culture.

He said that this building will now give an attractive look and become a historical reference of the city.

Recent Stories

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of ..

ADDED conducts 965 inspections since beginning of Ramadan

17 minutes ago
 WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West B ..

WFP warns of food insecurity risks in Gaza, West Bank

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 pr ..

Sharjah Children's Book Awards offers AED110,00 prizes

32 minutes ago
 Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence ..

Abrahamic Family House honours winners of Eminence Ahmed El-Tayeb Mosque Quran C ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olym ..

Pakistan wins third gold medal during Special Olympics World Winter Games 2025

42 minutes ago
 Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamati ..

Court allows more time in Ahsan Iqbal’s defamation case against Murad Saeed

53 minutes ago
JUI leader, three others got injured in blast insi ..

JUI leader, three others got injured in blast inside South Waziristan mosque

1 hour ago
 IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meeting ..

IHC appoints judicial commission to verify meetings with Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Union Association for Human Rights supports local, ..

Union Association for Human Rights supports local, international measures to com ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House ..

TRENDS hosts counter-extremism seminar in UK House of Lords

2 hours ago
 Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED3 ..

Bank of Sharjah achieves record net profit of AED385 in 2024

2 hours ago
 Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on J ..

Indian media did fake propaganda about attack on Jaffar Express: DG ISPR

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan