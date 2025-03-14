FDA complex given new look

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The facade of the main building of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has been given a new look after renovation and improvement, which reflects the historical and cultural building.

This project of renovating the front of the FDA complex is a manifestation of the development vision of Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, which has been completed by preparing a beautiful and untouched design under the supervision of the Engineering Department of FDA.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry inaugurated the completion of the renovation and improvement project of the facade of the FDA complex on Friday.

Additional Director General FDA Qaiser Abbas Rind, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub and other officers were present on the occasion.

The DG while praising the completion of the project to beautify the half-century-old building of the FDA Complex, said that in view of the importance and significance of the FDA in terms of urban development and construction, its new design of facade has been approved with the idea of giving a unique status to the building of its complex in accordance with local traditions and culture.

He said that this building will now give an attractive look and become a historical reference of the city.