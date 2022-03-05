FDA converts 89 daily wagers status as workmen

UrduPoint.com

As many as 89 daily wages employees of Faisalabad Development Authority have been given the status of workman as per Industrial & Commercial Employment Ordinance 1968

The workman employment would be entitled for the perks and privileges as mentioned in this law.

In this connection, a function was held on Saturday at FDA Complex to distribute the official orders among the workmen.

Chairman Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chaudhary Lateef Nazar along with FDA Director General Rizwan Nazir distribution the official orders.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhary Lateef Nazar said that security had been provided to the employment of daily wagers and now they should performance their duties with full commitment and honesty to bring laurel for the authority.

He also assured the employees to resolve their genuine problems and said that steps would also be taken to allot plots to FDA employees in FDA City hound scheme.

