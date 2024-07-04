FDA Counter Provides Relief To 1,286 Applicants
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) As many as 1,286 applicants were provided departmental relief from one window counter of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) during the last six months.
According to official sources, 784 applications were received about the Department of Estate Management-I, 429 about Department of Town Planning-I, 35 about kutchi abadis and 38 applications were received about town planning-II.
Most of applications were about mutation of properties of residential and commercial properties, maps, NOCs, ownership certificates, town planning reports, approval of building plans, and housing schemes.
Recent Stories
SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again
Govt to provide Rs440b subsidy in electricity bills
Saba Qamar expresses regret over declining ‘Love Aaj Kal’ role
Mohsin Iqbal was unanimously elected as the new President of the Punjab Rugby as ..
LHC directs police to secure recovery of Dr. Shahbaz Gill’s brother
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024
IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification
Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to host SCO Heads of Governments summit in October: FO2 minutes ago
-
SC suspends LHC, ECP decisions on formation of election tribunals11 minutes ago
-
BISP-KP DG directs for more BISP centers in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
Four dead as van plunges into ditch in Haripur22 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operations in different areas22 minutes ago
-
BISP staff directed to treat beneficiaries politely22 minutes ago
-
PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal arrested again31 minutes ago
-
Man killed on resistance in dacoity32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner urges Ulema to play role in promoting interfaith harmony32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Belarus reaffirm commitment to strengthen trade, economic ties32 minutes ago
-
CCPO vows zero tolerance for negligence42 minutes ago
-
Italian Ambassador meets Interior Minister1 hour ago