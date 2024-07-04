Open Menu

FDA Counter Provides Relief To 1,286 Applicants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) As many as 1,286 applicants were provided departmental relief from one window counter of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) during the last six months.

According to official sources, 784 applications were received about the Department of Estate Management-I, 429 about Department of Town Planning-I, 35 about kutchi abadis and 38 applications were received about town planning-II.

Most of applications were about mutation of properties of residential and commercial properties, maps, NOCs, ownership certificates, town planning reports, approval of building plans, and housing schemes.

