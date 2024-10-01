Open Menu

FDA Court Imposed Rs 4.353m Fine On 820 Violators

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 08:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The court of Special Judicial Magistrate in Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has imposed a total fine of Rs.4.353 million on 820 violators and recovered this amount during last fiscal year.

Special Judicial Magistrate/Director Estate Management-I Junaid Hasan Manj while briefing a meeting said that FDA was taking strict action against the violation of maps, illicit commercialization, encroachments and illegal housing colonies.

He said that cases of 820 violators were forwarded to the court of Special Judicial Magistrate in FDA and after proper hearing and observing evidence, the court imposed a total fine of Rs.

4.353 million on these violators during last financial year 2023-24 whereas this amount was also recovered from them.

Similarly, the court also imposed a total fine of Rs.614,000 during first three months of current fiscal year, he said, adding that the court also imposed a total fine of Rs.2.584 million on the law violators during financial year 2022-23.

Director General (DG) FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry presided over the meeting whereas Additional Director General FDA Dilawar Khan Chaddhar and others were also present on the occasion.

