FDA Crackdown On Illegal Commercialization, Encroachments Underway
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has intensified legal action against illegal commercialization, constructions, encroachments and defaulters of commercial dues.
In this regard, enforcement teams took action against 14 properties under its control on Monday.
The teams demolished encroachments in Gulshan Colony and Gulberg areas while illegal commercial properties were sealed in Allama Iqbal Colony, Madina Town, Satyana Road, Gulfshan Colony, Nazimabad, Dogar Basti and Katchi Abadi Usmanabad. Similarly, action was taken against a housing scheme on the Canal Road in Ahmed Nagar for illegal construction and non-payment of dues.
