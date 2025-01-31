Open Menu

FDA Cracks Down On Four Illegal Housing Colonies

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM

FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), during a crackdown on illegal housing scheme on Friday, sealed four offices and demolished illegal structures on Samundri Road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), during a crackdown on illegal housing scheme on Friday, sealed four offices and demolished illegal structures on Samundri Road.

According to official sources, the action was taken against City Housing, Unique Housing, Azmeer City and Roshan Villas.

Meanwhile anti-encroachment squads removed encroachments on a plot reserved for public utilities in Allama Iqbal Colony.

The teams also failed an attempt to illegally occupy shops adjacent to plot No 514-C, Ahmed Nagar.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor ..

Pakistan Navy, PMSA, and ANF Seize Illicit Liquor Worth Over PKR 240 Million in ..

5 minutes ago
 7-year imprisonment awarded for harassing woman

7-year imprisonment awarded for harassing woman

42 seconds ago
 KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Cent ..

KP’s strategic location to boost trade with Central Asia, says Governor Khyber ..

4 minutes ago
 RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations

RTO seals shoes outlet over PoS violations

4 minutes ago
 Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case

Death sentence on 2 counts in double murder case

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders better traffic management on B ..

Commissioner orders better traffic management on Bosan road

4 minutes ago
Imran Khan's lawyer expresses satisfaction over ja ..

Imran Khan's lawyer expresses satisfaction over jail facilities

33 seconds ago
 FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies

FDA cracks down on four illegal housing colonies

35 seconds ago
 Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in se ..

Courts award jail terms to two drug peddlers in separate cases

37 seconds ago
 LHC expresses concern over declining groundwater l ..

LHC expresses concern over declining groundwater levels

38 seconds ago
 President, PM pay tribute to security forces for k ..

President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 10 terrorists KP operat ..

40 seconds ago
 Regional In charge SEPA visits PMH Nawabshah

Regional In charge SEPA visits PMH Nawabshah

25 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan