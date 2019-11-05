UrduPoint.com
FDA Declares 'Motorway Valley' As Illegal Housing Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:07 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has declared Motorway Valley as illegal housing colony and asked the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) not to provide electricity supply to this scheme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has declared Motorway Valley as illegal housing colony and asked the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) not to provide electricity supply to this scheme.

FDA spokesman said on Tuesday that Motorway Valley was developed near Chak No.5-JB Kamalpur without getting any permission from the FDA and fulfilling the code requirements.

The developers of this private housing colony was asked time and again to fulfill the legal formalities to get their scheme legalized but they did not pay any heed.

