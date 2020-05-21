FDA demolish illegal structure

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished illegal structure at three private housing schemes here Thursday.

The schemes included Ibrahim Villas near Chak No 117-JB and two azafi abadies in Chak No 121-JB, which were being developed illegally.

An FDA team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya, warned the owners of the colonies to complete legal formalities for resuming work in these colonies, otherwise, cases would be registered against them under the law.