FDA Demolishes 6 Illegal Colonies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:57 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has demolished structure of six illegal housing colonies in different parts of the city.
FDA spokesman said here on Wednesday that FDA enforcement team checked status of various housing schemes and found that six colonies including Sundar Town and Ahmad Town in Chak 51-JB, two Azafi Abadies in Chak 2-JB Sargodha Road and two Azafi Abadies in Chak 6-JB and Chak 43-JB were developed illegally as their developers failed to complete codal requirement and getting prior permission from the concerned department.
Therefore, FDA enforcement team demolished structure of these illegal housing schemes by digging out its roads and walls.
The FDA also appealed to the general public to avoid from purchasing plots in illegal housing schemes, otherwise, they would have to bear heavy financial loss in addition to deprivation of utility services in illegal colonies, he added.
