FDA demolishes illegal constructions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished illegal buildings and stopped establishment of a housing scheme, here on Sunday.

According to an FDA source, the enforcement team demolished illegal constructions in the extension block of New Millat Town, Phase-III, on Millat Road.

The team also stopped establishment of an extension block of Faisal Garden on Sheikhupura Road without approval from the authorities concerned.