FDA Demolishes Illegal Structures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:07 PM
The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished illegal structures of an illegal housing scheme near Chak No 208-RB in addition to removing encroachments in Gulistan Colony, here on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished illegal structures of an illegal housing scheme near Chak No 208-RB in addition to removing encroachments in Gulistan Colony, here on Thursday.
According to official sources, the enforcement team demolished the office and other structures including electric poles, roads, and the boundary wall in model city Executive block near Chak No 208-RB.
Meanwhile, an encroachment squad removed all illegal set ups on Aziz Fatima road, Gulistan colony area.
Recent Stories
Lebanon state media say two dead in strike on a car in the south
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad
VC visits examination centers
Full commission meeting of SPSC held
Minister affirms support for hosting fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup in Karac ..
Textile unit imposed fine
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 5
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue
Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei share over 7,000 standards
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti orders to advertise vacant posts of 92 veterinary doctors7 minutes ago
-
Dr Farukh Ali appointed as SSP Hyderabad7 minutes ago
-
VC visits examination centers7 minutes ago
-
Full commission meeting of SPSC held7 minutes ago
-
PM orders urgent inquiry into Neelum-Jhelum project's technical fault9 minutes ago
-
Ban on polythene bags in Multan from June 59 minutes ago
-
Hamdard Shoora proposes measures for people's friendly budget9 minutes ago
-
IG Motorway takes significant steps to address overloading issue9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits GSM protection dam6 minutes ago
-
Aim of student councils in govt schools to promote, nurture leadership skills17 minutes ago
-
PHA to make city roads beautiful, lush-green17 minutes ago
-
China’s high quality development model offers new opportunities for Pakistan: Zaidong6 minutes ago