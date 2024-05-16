FDA demolishes illegal structures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished illegal structures of an illegal housing scheme near Chak No 208-RB in addition to removing encroachments in Gulistan Colony, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished illegal structures of an illegal housing scheme near Chak No 208-RB in addition to removing encroachments in Gulistan Colony, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the enforcement team demolished the office and other structures including electric poles, roads, and the boundary wall in model city Executive block near Chak No 208-RB.

Meanwhile, an encroachment squad removed all illegal set ups on Aziz Fatima road, Gulistan colony area.