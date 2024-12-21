Open Menu

FDA Demolishes Structures Of Five Illegal Colonies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) demolished structures of five illegal housing colonies during a crackdown against illicit housing schemes.

An FDA spokesman said here on Saturday that Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary had directed the town planning staff to initiate a vigorous drive against illegal housing colonies in Faisalabad.

Hence, the enforcement team headed by Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin and Estate Officer Mian Qamar Shehzad sealed the premises of five housing colonies established illegally on Jaranwala and Narwala roads.

Among these colonies included Bismillah Garden, Zamzama Colony, Quswa Housing Scheme on Jaranwala Road, Misaq City and Azafi Abadi near Chak No.61-JB on Narwala Road.

The FDA team also demolished structures of these colonies with the help of heavy machinery in addition to sealing their sales office while further action against their developers is under progress as their challans were submitted in the court of a special judicial magistrate, the spokesman added.

