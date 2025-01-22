FDA demolishes three illegal colonies

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has demolished the structure of three illegal housing colonies in addition to sealing their sales offices and confiscating their furniture and other material

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has demolished the structure of three illegal housing colonies in addition to sealing their sales offices and confiscating their furniture and other material.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said here on Wednesday that FDA checked status of various housing schemes and found three colonies illegal as these were developed without approval and completing requirements. Therefore, the FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Mian Qamar Shehzad demolished their illicit structure including boundary walls with the help of heavy machinery and police force.

He said that sales offices of these colonies including Grand City and Rasheed Town Edan Block on Narwala Road and Alfa Town in Chak Jhumra were sealed in addition to confiscating their furniture and other material from the spot.

The people should avoid purchasing plots in illegal housing colonies otherwise they would have to face colossal financial loss in addition to experiencing non-availability of utility services, he added.