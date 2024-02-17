FDA deploys coaches, instructors at sports complex

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has deployed coaches, instructors and other staff for in-door games in the sports complex to provide recreational facilities to members here on Saturday.

Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that the membership process for the sports complex continued. The one-time membership fee for first 100 members will be Rs 200,000 and for the next 500 members Rs 400,000.

He said that people interested in membership would be interviewed before allotting membership.