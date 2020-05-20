UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA DG For Finalizing Mega Development Project For Approval

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:30 PM

FDA DG for finalizing mega development project for approval

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the FDA officers to finalize mega development project of the city by removing its technically flaws without any delay so that it could be forwarded to Punjab government for approval.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress of mega development project and performance of various sections of FDA. Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors Mehr Ayub, Suhail Maqsood, Hasan Zaheer, Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Asma Mohsin, Junaid Usman, Director Admn WASA Shoaib Rasheed, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chathha and others also attended the meeting.

The FDA Director General said that Faisalabad is making progress rapidly so its mega development project including Faisalabad Ring Road, Techno Park and Express Way linked with Karachi-Lahore Motorway should be finalized on war-footing.

He said that FDA has intended to initiate the mega development project on public private partnership.

He also reviewed performance of different sections of FDA and directed that no file in any section should be pending as a result of coronavirus lockdown.

He said that entire record should be updated and safety of record should be ensured. Merit should be followed for complete transparency and enforcement of law should be done to discourage mal-trend of establishment of illegal housing schemes and other violations in town planning.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Government Of Punjab Motorway Road Progress Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

21 minutes ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

51 minutes ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

51 minutes ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

1 hour ago

‘20by2020’ deploys sustainable lighting soluti ..

1 hour ago

ADFD joins Arab Coordination Group effort to provi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.