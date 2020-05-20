FDA DG for finalizing mega development project for approval

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) ::Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has directed the FDA officers to finalize mega development project of the city by removing its technically flaws without any delay so that it could be forwarded to Punjab government for approval.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress of mega development project and performance of various sections of FDA. Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors Mehr Ayub, Suhail Maqsood, Hasan Zaheer, Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Asma Mohsin, Junaid Usman, Director Admn WASA Shoaib Rasheed, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chathha and others also attended the meeting.

The FDA Director General said that Faisalabad is making progress rapidly so its mega development project including Faisalabad Ring Road, Techno Park and Express Way linked with Karachi-Lahore Motorway should be finalized on war-footing.

He said that FDA has intended to initiate the mega development project on public private partnership.

He also reviewed performance of different sections of FDA and directed that no file in any section should be pending as a result of coronavirus lockdown.

He said that entire record should be updated and safety of record should be ensured. Merit should be followed for complete transparency and enforcement of law should be done to discourage mal-trend of establishment of illegal housing schemes and other violations in town planning.