FDA DG For Speed Up Recovery Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has
directed to speed up recovery campaigns for 100 per cent recoveries of arrears
from defaulters.
Presiding over a meeting here Friday, he warned that legal action would be taken against
staff who failed in fulfilling their targets during the next month (June).
Issuing instructions to the officers of different wings, he urged a zero tolerance policy for
recovery of dues from people.
He directed for taking measures for cancellation of plots of defaulters who had not paid
their development charges.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHC directs private hospitals to prepare for measles, heat stroke patients11 seconds ago
-
DPO Mansehra suspends Battal Police Station staff over allegations10 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against 12 persons for threatening MEPCO team10 minutes ago
-
CDA launches digital transformation of property services from August 1410 minutes ago
-
Emerging vocal talents captivate audience in electrifying music competition at PAC20 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army boosts girls' education in NW20 minutes ago
-
IHRA emphasizes sun safety amid rising temperatures20 minutes ago
-
PAF, Navy supporting civic agencies along IWMB to extinguish inferno at Margalla Hills: Romina20 minutes ago
-
Students, faculty of AJK university show solidarity with Pakistan Army20 minutes ago
-
Operation underway to douse fire on Margalla Hills: DC20 minutes ago
-
Wana police bust gang of electricity transformers thieves30 minutes ago
-
DC Mansehra enforces construction, excavation ban in Kaghan Valley30 minutes ago