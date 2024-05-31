Open Menu

FDA DG For Speed Up Recovery Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM

FDA DG for speed up recovery campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has

directed to speed up recovery campaigns for 100 per cent recoveries of arrears

from defaulters.

Presiding over a meeting here Friday, he warned that legal action would be taken against

staff who failed in fulfilling their targets during the next month (June).

Issuing instructions to the officers of different wings, he urged a zero tolerance policy for

recovery of dues from people.

He directed for taking measures for cancellation of plots of defaulters who had not paid

their development charges.

