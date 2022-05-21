FDA DG for taking action against violation of building laws in residential colonies, commercial markets

Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Faisal Azeem has directed FDA officers to take strict action against violation of building laws in residential colonies and commercial markets

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Faisal Azeem has directed FDA officers to take strict action against violation of building laws in residential colonies and commercial markets.

In a meeting here on Saturday, the DG FDA said that 18 residential colonies and 17 commercial markets were running under FDA control. Therefore, a comprehensive report should be prepared by unearthing violations of building laws and illegal commercialization so that stern action could be taken against the violators.

He also directed FDA officers to accelerate anti encroachment drive and remove all temporary and permanent encroachments without any discrimination from city areas.

Additional DG FDA Rizwan Nazir, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub Gujjar, Director Town Planning Asma Muhsan, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj, Deputy Director Town Planning Iqra Murtaza and others were also present in the meeting.