FDA DG listens to general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has warned that strict legal action will be taken against the staff who delay in resolving problems of the citizens.

While listening to people under the open door policy of the government at his office here on Thursday, he said that speedy relief should be provided to the complainants. The officers of various sections were also present on the occasion.

The Director General issued orders on several complaints to resolve the same without any delay.