FDA DG orders implementation of anti-dengue steps

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Mohammad Asif Chaudhry said on Thursday there should be no laxity in implementation of anti-dengue arrangements, and the surveillance system should be kept active high standards of sanitation should be maintained for the purpose.

He issued these directions while inspecting cleanliness in various parts of the FDA complex here. Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehrayub Gujjar and other officers accompanied him.

The DG visited various offices and reviewed cleanliness standards including staff attendance.

He said that no place in the offices should be left unsanitary and garbage and other useless items should be disposed of on a daily basis to eliminate the possibility of breeding of dengue larvae. He also inspected the record room and emphasised that besides keeping all the records up-to-date, it should be protected from dust and weather.

He instructed them to send reports about implementation of anti-dengue measures regularly to the relevant government departments and asked them to cooperate fully with the teams of the health department regarding surveillance.