Open Menu

FDA DG Orders Implementation Of Anti-dengue Steps

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 05:47 PM

FDA DG orders implementation of anti-dengue steps

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Mohammad Asif Chaudhry said on Thursday there should be no laxity in implementation of anti-dengue arrangements, and the surveillance system should be kept active high standards of sanitation should be maintained for the purpose

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Mohammad Asif Chaudhry said on Thursday there should be no laxity in implementation of anti-dengue arrangements, and the surveillance system should be kept active high standards of sanitation should be maintained for the purpose.

He issued these directions while inspecting cleanliness in various parts of the FDA complex here. Additional Director General Abid Hussain Bhatti, Chief Engineer Mehrayub Gujjar and other officers accompanied him.

The DG visited various offices and reviewed cleanliness standards including staff attendance.

He said that no place in the offices should be left unsanitary and garbage and other useless items should be disposed of on a daily basis to eliminate the possibility of breeding of dengue larvae. He also inspected the record room and emphasised that besides keeping all the records up-to-date, it should be protected from dust and weather.

He instructed them to send reports about implementation of anti-dengue measures regularly to the relevant government departments and asked them to cooperate fully with the teams of the health department regarding surveillance.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Weather Dengue All From Government

Recent Stories

RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah ..

RPO reviews security arrangements for Bulleh Shah urs

2 minutes ago
 Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

Death toll rises to five in Peruvian forest fire

2 minutes ago
 Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

Two killed in fire in Indonesian capital

2 minutes ago
 Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

Toddler electrocuted, mother suffered burns

2 minutes ago
 Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station ..

Monsoon tree plantation launched at Radio Station Dera

2 minutes ago
 Training held for staffers of Swabi University on ..

Training held for staffers of Swabi University on RTI

8 minutes ago
'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private ..

'Plant for Pakistan' campaign kicks off at private school

8 minutes ago
 MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japan ..

MOC comments on China's import suspension on Japanese aquatic products

8 minutes ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

Saudi envoy calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

8 minutes ago
 China to improve museum docent services

China to improve museum docent services

8 minutes ago
 10 killed, 15 injured in Jharak road accident

10 killed, 15 injured in Jharak road accident

14 minutes ago
 DBFB release grants of Rs 39.2 million

DBFB release grants of Rs 39.2 million

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan