FDA DG promises good care of fruit trees in parks

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General (DG) Muhamamd Sohail Khwaja has said that full care of the fruit trees in city parks would be taken and more trees would be planted in parks during the upcoming monsoon season.

Visiting the city fruit parks on Friday, he said that fruit parks was a unique idea which would not only provide entertainment facilities to visitors but the FDA would also generate income by selling the fruit.

He directed the FDA officials to take care of newly planted saplings in the parks. He said that 15 fruit parks in the City have been completed and now security at these parks would be made better.