FDA DG To Hear Public Complaints Daily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2024 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary will hear public complaints daily in his office from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

A statement here on Saturday said that FDA would implement "Open Door" policy of the Punjab government in letter and spirit.

People can approach him without any hesitation in his office from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and submit their complaints relating to FDA services.

He also directed the incharges of FDA sections to specify some time for public dealing and resolving their genuine complaints on top priority.

