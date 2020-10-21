UrduPoint.com
FDA Digitizing Record Of Commercial Markets, Colonies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:05 PM

FDA digitizing record of commercial markets, colonies

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has started digitization of record of commercial markets and residential colonies for improving the progress of department

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has started digitization of record of commercial markets and residential colonies for improving the progress of department.

Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, FDA Director General Sohail Khawaja said that digitalization was need of the hour to meet day to day affairs speedily, therefore, the Authority had also started digitalization of record commercial markets and residential colonies. In this connection, pictures, thumb impressions and other documents regarding proprietary rights would be scanned under phased manner, he added.

He also directed the FDA officers and officials to perform their duties honestly and dedicatedly so that people could be saved from departmental complications.

Director Town Planning & Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Assistant Director IT Abdullah Noor and others were also present in the meeting.

