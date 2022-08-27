UrduPoint.com

FDA Directed To Address Public Complaints On Priority

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Dr Zahid Ikram has directed the staff to accelerate their work to address the public complaints on priority basis.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday, he said a comprehensive strategy was evolved to make the FDA a complaint-free department as far as service delivery is concerned. Therefore, all public complaints should be disposed of in minimum possible time period.

He also directed the FDA staff to improve their performance and also submit certificates of "No public complaint pending" in any section of the FDA.

He also directed the FDA officers to expedite campaign against establishment of illegal housing colonies and ensure 100 per cent recovery of dues, especially from the chronic defaulters.

He also ordered for activating monitoring mechanism to control illegal commercialization of housing plots.

Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub, Director Estate Management Junaid Hasan Manj, Director Town Planning Raheel Zafar, Director Admin Yasir Ejaz Chattha, Deputy Director Katchi Abadi Chaudhary Ashraf and others were also present.

More Stories From Pakistan

