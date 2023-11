FDA Director assigned additional charge

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry

has assigned the additional charge of Additional Director General (ADG) Faisalabad

Development Authority to Director State Management Junaid Hasan Manj on Tuesday.

According to a notification, the seat was vacant after the transfer of Additional Director

General Abid Hussain Bhatti.