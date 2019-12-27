FDA establishes cell to guide developers of private housing colonies

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) ::Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has said that a separate cell was set up in the office of FDA to guide the developers of private housing colonies regarding the necessary information relating to the town planning.

He was briefing the parliamentarians in his office here on Friday.

MPAs Mian Waris Aziz, Shakil Shahid, Mian Khayal Kastro and other were present in the meeting.

The DG FDA informed that vigorous campaign was being launched against the developers and allotees of FDA housing colonies for the recovery of government dues. He said that data of housing colonies, revenue matters and other necessary official details were being digitized for raising the standard of services to maintain good governance.

He informed that a mechanism was being conceived for the registration of developers with FDA against specified fee for regularization of housing matters.

The DG FDA said that non-transfer of land earmarked for parks and other public utility by some housing societies had been noticed and the specified land for public utility would be got transferred in the name of FDA/Government with the cooperation of Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad.

The DG informed about the progress of under-construction Kashmir bridge underpass at canal road besides informing about the ongoing project of sports Complex, Gulistan plaza and FDA City. He said that various projects for development and beautification of the city were also conceived and the citizens would be provided ample civic facilities with new passion and vision.

The parliamentarians assured their full cooperation for development and renovation of the city and said that their support would be provided to the FDA in the projects of public relief.

