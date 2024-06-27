Open Menu

FDA Extends Date For Payment Of Development Charged

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

FDA extends date for payment of development charged

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) In order to facilitate allottees of the FDA City, the authorities have given more time for payment of development charges and additional development charges till December 31.

This was decided in a governing body meeting of the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), held with Commissioner Silwat Saeed in the chair here on Thursday. Director General Muhammad Asif and others were also present.

The DG put the agenda item before the meeting, which was unanimously accepted by all members of the body.

The DG said that now the defaulters should take advantage of the relaxation in the period for payment of arrears and pay their dues without delay. The meeting was told that defaulters would have to pay a surcharge of Rs. 2,000 per marla along with pending dues.

He said that notices had been issued several times to defaulters for payment of arrears, so after the end of the grace period, their excuses would not be acceptable and departmental steps would be taken to cancel the plot allotment orders of defaulters.

Related Topics

Faisalabad December All

Recent Stories

PBS organizes session for execution of agriculture ..

PBS organizes session for execution of agriculture census

17 minutes ago
 UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afgha ..

UNHCR calls for solidarity and solutions for Afghan refugees

17 minutes ago
 Nigerian delegation visits PDMA, lauds its working

Nigerian delegation visits PDMA, lauds its working

16 minutes ago
 Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time h ..

Turkish Central Bank reserves hit fresh all-time high

37 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanj ..

Mohsin Naqvi meets his Chinese counterpart Qi Yanjun in New York

34 minutes ago
 Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, ..

Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, Jamaica out

34 minutes ago
CM GB inaugurates conference room for women's parl ..

CM GB inaugurates conference room for women's parliamentary caucus

34 minutes ago
 Commissioner gives cash prizes to international ho ..

Commissioner gives cash prizes to international hockey players of Bahawalpur

34 minutes ago
 'Not a lab experiment': climate tech CEO on green ..

'Not a lab experiment': climate tech CEO on green innovation

34 minutes ago
 Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation ..

Türkiye’s new satellites to enable observation from anywhere, any time

38 minutes ago
 Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul

Famed British singer Seal to perform at Istanbul

38 minutes ago
 Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livesto ..

Two officers of grade 19 transferred from livestock department

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan