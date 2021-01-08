FDA Extends Last Date For Payment Of Arrears
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:28 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) extended the last date for payment of arrears of allottees in the FDA city.
According to a FDA spokesperson, now the defaulters can pay their dues till January 31.
After due date, Rs 1,000 per marla fine will be charged from February 1 to 15.
Earlier, the last date for payment of amount was December 15 which was being extended tofacilitate allottees, the spokesperson said.