UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FDA Extends Last Date For Payment Of Arrears

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:28 PM

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) extended the last date for payment of arrears of allottees in the FDA city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) extended the last date for payment of arrears of allottees in the FDA city.

According to a FDA spokesperson, now the defaulters can pay their dues till January 31.

After due date, Rs 1,000 per marla fine will be charged from February 1 to 15.

Earlier, the last date for payment of amount was December 15 which was being extended tofacilitate allottees, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine January February December From

Recent Stories

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

16 minutes ago

102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

3 minutes ago

Crackdown on fuel stations selling smuggled petrol ..

3 minutes ago

CCPO assures security to markets, trade centres

3 minutes ago

Fire erupted in a house in Bajaur

6 minutes ago

Minister Ashifa Riaz reviews departmental performa ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.