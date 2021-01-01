UrduPoint.com
FDA Facilitates 5,253 Applicants Through One-window Counter

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 09:27 PM

FDA facilitates 5,253 applicants through one-window counter

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :As many as 5,253 applicants have been provided relief through Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) one-window counter during 2020.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja said this while presiding over a meeting held on Friday to review performance of one-window counter.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Directors Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chathha and other officers attended the meeting.

The DG said that some 866 cases were relating to transfer of property, 2,131 were relating to extension in construction period, 1954 were relating to issuance of clearance certificates, 227 were relating to commercialization and other services while 75 were related to Katchi Abadis.

The FDA Director General expressed satisfaction over the performance of one-window counter and appreciated efficient service delivery. He directed for following all SOPs regarding precautionary measures against coronavirus.

He stressed the need for keeping complete transparency and merit whiledisposing of official work.

