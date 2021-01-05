FDA finalising draft of new master plan for Faisalabad: commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) is finalising the draft of a new master plan for Faisalabad, which will be shared with all stakeholders on March 23, 2021.

It will cover the development related planning of Faisalabad city for the next 20 years, said Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan.

He was addressing the business community of Faisalabad at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) here on Tuesday. He said that the last master plan of Faisalabad was announced in 1988. "At that time, the urban population was only a few lakhs," he said and added that this situation has now altogether changed during the last five decades, which has necessitated a new and comprehensive master plan.

The commissioner said that the FDA would play a key role in the preparation of the master plan; however, he would ensure close liaison between the FCCI and the FDA so that proposals of the business community could also be included in it. He requested FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed to nominate his members for the purpose.

About toll-plaza set up right in the middle of Pindi-Bhattian Motorway, he said that he was not fully aware of the problem. "However he is ready to cooperate with the FCCI in order to facilitate masses," he added.

About the distribution of property tax, the commissioner said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced two major development packages for Faisalabad. Out of Rs13 billion package, the first installment of Rs 4.1 billion had been received, which would be spent on the repair and maintenance of eleven roads. The remaining amount of the package would also be received during next two-and-a-half years, which would further improve the worthiness of almost all roads.

Saqib Mannan said that Faisalabad Municipal Corporation (FMC) was also floating tenders of Rs 1 billion during this month.

He asked the business community to give their recommendations for improvement of civic amenities in the city.

The commissioner agreed in principle with the FCCI president to install 25-30 cameras along canal road under safe cities project. The control room of the cameras could be set up in the office of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO). He said that Faisalabad Urban Transport Society would introduce 17 new routes to improve the public transport system in the city. He requested the business community to give their recommendations as more routes could also be introduced upon their recommendations. "This project would be implemented as a 'Business Model' with the help of the private sector," he said and hoped that it would facilitate workers to move from houses to their workplaces without adding rush to the city roads.

Responding to a question about the shifting of 'Grain Market' from the congested city area, he asked Vice President Rana Ayub Aslam Manj to identify the available state land so that his proposal could be processed on priority basis.

About demolition of illegal shops, he said that only 98 registries of shops had been confirmed. However he promised that the problem could also be sorted out in consultation with the business community.

Earlier, the FCCI president underlined the importance of new master plan, removal of toll plaza on Pindi Bhattian Motorway, injudicious distribution of taxes received from Faisalabad, repair and maintenance of Jhumra and other roads, problems of parking and encroachments, etc. He said that the FCCI would fully cooperate with the administration in resolving these issues.

Later, Senior Vice President Chaudhry Talat Mahmood offered vote of thanks while President Ihtasham Javed presented the FCCI memento to Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan.