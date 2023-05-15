FDA finalizes arrangements for auction of commercial, residential plots

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has finalized all arrangements for auction of 551 commercial as well as residential plots of different measurement in FDA City.

The auction will be held at FDA Office, Sargodha road on May 17-18 under the supervision of the project management unit.

At least 124 commercial plots, 289 residential plots of 1 kanal measurement, 17 plots of 10 marla, and 5 plots of 5 marla will be auctioned besides 16 other plots which have been cancelled on different reasons.

Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed for transparency during the auction process and following the laid down policy.