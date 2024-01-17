Open Menu

FDA Finalizes Arrangements To Auction Residential, Commercial Plots On 18th

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 07:11 PM

FDA finalizes arrangements to auction residential, commercial plots on 18th

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has completed arrangements to sell residential as well as commercial plots of different sizes through open auction at FDA City, which is scheduled on January 18

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has completed arrangements to sell residential as well as commercial plots of different sizes through open auction at FDA City, which is scheduled on January 18.

The auction will be held at PMU Office, FDA city Sargodha road at 11a.m.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry reviewed the arrangements in this regard and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers for the successful conduct of the auction.

According to details, residential plots measuring 5-marla, 10-marla, and one kanal besides shops measuring 2-marla each shop and other commercial plots will be put in open auction.

Additional Director General FDA Junaid Hasan Manj told during a meeting that a 5-member supervisory committee constituted by the department would ensure the peaceful conduct of open auction.

Director Finance Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Director Town Planning Asim Mehmood and other officers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Sargodha January

Recent Stories

Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal tra ..

Cigarette industry experience surge in illegal trade in recent months

16 minutes ago
 Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackli ..

Chinese CG promises support to Pakistan for tackling environmental issues

17 minutes ago
 Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contempor ..

Quran, Sirat-e-Nabvi provide solution to contemporary issues of the world: Aneeq ..

16 minutes ago
 Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qur ..

Senate delegation meets Lord Qurban, MP Yasmin Qureshi in London

17 minutes ago
 SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against terminat ..

SC dismisses IB employee's appeal against termination

17 minutes ago
 Business community asks to play active role in loc ..

Business community asks to play active role in local govt to resolve its issues

17 minutes ago
ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: ..

ICT exports increased by 22.67% in December 2023: Dr Saif

23 minutes ago
 Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings

Babar, Fakhar move up in ICC Rankings

20 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for General Elections 2024

20 minutes ago
 Seven drug-peddlers held

Seven drug-peddlers held

20 minutes ago
 FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector

FPCCI seeks industry status for packaging sector

20 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bha ..

DIG Hazara reviews security measures of Diamar Bhasha Hydro Power Proejct

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan