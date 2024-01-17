FDA finalizes arrangements to auction residential, commercial plots on 18th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has completed arrangements to sell residential as well as commercial plots of different sizes through open auction at FDA City, which is scheduled on January 18.

The auction will be held at PMU Office, FDA city Sargodha road at 11a.m.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry reviewed the arrangements in this regard and issued necessary instructions to the concerned officers for the successful conduct of the auction.

According to details, residential plots measuring 5-marla, 10-marla, and one kanal besides shops measuring 2-marla each shop and other commercial plots will be put in open auction.

Additional Director General FDA Junaid Hasan Manj told during a meeting that a 5-member supervisory committee constituted by the department would ensure the peaceful conduct of open auction.

Director Finance Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Director Town Planning Asim Mehmood and other officers were present in the meeting.