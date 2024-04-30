FDA For Action Against Defaulters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Additional Director General Dilawar Khan directed
for initiating an action against defaulters especially of commercial properties.
Presiding over a meeting on Tuesday, he expressed displeasure over the slow pace of recovery
and directed for ensuring 100 per cent recovery of dues from defaulters as well as keeping
the field staff vigilant through their regular monitoring.
He said that default commercial properties should be sealed and their owners should be brought
under legal action.
Director Finance Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director State Management
Junaid Hasan Manj and other officers were also present in the meeting.
