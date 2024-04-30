Open Menu

FDA For Action Against Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Additional Director General Dilawar Khan directed

for initiating an action against defaulters especially of commercial properties.

Presiding over a meeting on Tuesday, he expressed displeasure over the slow pace of recovery

and directed for ensuring 100 per cent recovery of dues from defaulters as well as keeping

the field staff vigilant through their regular monitoring.

He said that default commercial properties should be sealed and their owners should be brought

under legal action.

Director Finance Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director State Management

Junaid Hasan Manj and other officers were also present in the meeting.

