FDA forms auction committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has constituted a six-member

committee to oversee the auction process of commercial plots owned by

the authority in various areas.

The auction will be held on May 21 at 11 am at the FDA complex opposite

the civil hospital.

Official sources said here Tuesday that Director Estate Management-I Junaid

Hassan Manj would be the convener while Assistant Director Estate Management-I

has been nominated as secretary of the committee. Deputy Director Estate

Management-I, Deputy Director Finance, Deputy Director Town Planning-I

and Deputy Director Town Planning-II will be its members.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed the committee

to take special care of all legal requirements and departmental conditions in

the bidding process.