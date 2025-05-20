FDA Forms Auction Committee
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has constituted a six-member
committee to oversee the auction process of commercial plots owned by
the authority in various areas.
The auction will be held on May 21 at 11 am at the FDA complex opposite
the civil hospital.
Official sources said here Tuesday that Director Estate Management-I Junaid
Hassan Manj would be the convener while Assistant Director Estate Management-I
has been nominated as secretary of the committee. Deputy Director Estate
Management-I, Deputy Director Finance, Deputy Director Town Planning-I
and Deputy Director Town Planning-II will be its members.
FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed the committee
to take special care of all legal requirements and departmental conditions in
the bidding process.
